ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The City of Odessa has two major water facilities and there’s a proposal right now to fix one of the larger facilities by closing it for the next 3 years.

Taxpayers are concerned that the money for the repairs will be taken out of the pockets of people living in Odessa.

Although the decision will be made solely by city council members, a petition is circulating in hopes that Odessans have a chance to vote on the matter.