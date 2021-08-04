Petition to save ice rink signed by thousands

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A petition to save Music City Mall’s ice rink is gaining support. So far, more than two thousand people have signed.

The petition reads in part:

“This summer, our friends in Odessa, Texas had their rink at Music City Mall come down for renovations. Odessa has only two rinks that serve the members of the skating and hockey community. It’s a crucial component to the success of ice sports in the community. Should Music City Mall officials decide not to continue operating the rink… opportunities will become limited for hockey players and skaters alike. “

The Odessa Jackalopes also voiced their support for the petition saying, “The impact the rink has had on the people of Odessa and beyond is abundantly clear. Not only does MCM Ice serve as a home away from home for the Odessa Jackalopes, it has also played a huge role in the growth and evolution of the Jr. Jacks Youth Hockey program. The rink has helped professional, junior and youth hockey players fulfill their dreams of playing hockey here in Odessa.”

A spokesperson for Music City Mall released the following statement Wednesday:

“Music city Mall is committed to maintaining a recreational outlet for our mall guests at the MCM Ice Rink. MCM is currently operating in a limited capacity due to a mechanical failure of the ice plant. The rink itself is down, but bumper cars and bounce houses remain open daily to serve our guests. We are in the process of getting bids to determine next steps for the ice rink. Anything we do at MCM Ice will take time due to continued supply chain disruptions. We are not thinking about any retail store at MCM Ice, we are trying to go with something recreational. We will decide as soon as we can.” -Matt Rist, Music City Mall Spokesperson

The rink has served the community for more than 25 years. If you would like to sign the petition, you may do so here.