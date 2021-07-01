Pet Safety for 4th of July

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Fourth of July is not a time of celebration for everyone. In fact, it can be a terrifying experience for you pets.

Dr. John Williams from West Texas Emergency Vet Clinic said, “A lot of dogs especially have a lot of anxiety over loud noises, fireworks can be really scary for them.”

Dr. Williams said there are various ways dogs can get injured when they attempt to escape loud noises.

“A lot of dogs who escape from there get injured. They get injured jumping the fence,

they get injuries getting hit by cars, and from getting in fights with other dogs,” Dr. Williams said.

Veterinarian technician, Karen Junker said the Vet clinic sees an influx of pets with injuries on the night of Fourth of July.

“We usually see a lot of animals that get hit by a car just because they are trying to get out and jump the fence or the gates left open,” Junker said.

If your pet has anxiety from being around loud noises and escapes, experts say its best to make sure they have their collars on with tags and that their microchip information is up to date.

Dr. Williams says the best way to avoid any of this its best to come up with a game plan to keep your pet safe during the Fourth of July Celebrations.

“You want to make sure your dogs are somewhere they can feel safe and somewhere your not going to worry that they are going to get out,” says Dr. Williams. Or if they are home alone that you are keeping them in a crate so they are not trying to dig through the door.”