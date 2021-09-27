Pet-lover finds an abandoned dog killed in the street

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) -Odessa pet owners have seen an alarming amount of strays in the area and they believe that it’s only getting worse.

Pet rescue owner and West Texas Pet Detective member Erin Minyard says she sees too many dogs being left behind in her neighborhood.

“Even when I lived on the Westside a few years ago it was nothing for people to pull off on West University and throw a dog out and keep going,” says Erin.

Erin tells us that just this past weekend a dog was struck by a car outside of her home because he was left to wander the streets.

“Shortly after the car took off flooring as my roommate was trying to cross the street to get the puppy another car came up 38th street and hit and killed it,” says Erin.

This incident pained Erin so much that she reported it to the police and is pleading with the public to find out who did this. She tells us that ‘if people don’t want to be dog owners’ then there are safe shelters that will take them in.

“If you are that desperate and you feel like that’s something you need to do there are resources you can call,” says Erin.

Odessa Humane Society tells us that stray pets have become a growing problem in the area, due to a large transient population in West Texas.

Erin shared with us that a solution to the increase of strays in pet facilities could be solved with an incentive to the public.

“People don’t know this but most shelters are at capacity. They want people to adopt and many places can offer a ‘re-homing fee that can pay for a newly adopted pet’s vaccinations” says Erin.

Although Erin encourages people to adopt pets, she says it may not be for everyone.

For those who decide that being a pet owner isn’t in the cards for you, there are several facilities like Fix West Texas, Odessa Humane Society, and Lonestar Sanctuary for Animals, that can be a new home for a pet you no longer want.