ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community with an investigation following an aggravated assault at a local convenience store.

According to OPD, the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on January 22 at the DK store located at 4601 Oakwood Drive. A man wearing a blue shirt, grey hoodie, and white hat, is considered a “person of interest” in the case. Investigators said he was last seen driving a blue 4-door Dodge truck.

Anyone who recognizes the man seen below, or in security footage available here, is asked to call Detective Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0000865.