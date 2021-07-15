Permian Strategic Partnership commits 4 million to new OC building

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Permian Strategic Partnership has committed to a $4 million investment in Odessa College’s new Wood Health Sciences Building, bringing the 12-month capital campaign to 94 percent of the $40 million goal.

This investment brings the total of the partnership pledges to $22,621,500. Odessa College will contribute $15 million to the project.

With a focus on increasing the number of healthcare workers for the Permian Basin, the 83,000 square foot Wood Health Sciences Building will include four floors of instruction and community space to allow more students to enroll in the School of Health Sciences programs and healthcare continuing education programs, with an estimated 64 percent increase in graduates.

“We know there is a great need for medical providers throughout the Permian Basin, and with more than 500 nursing vacancies across the continuum of care, the need for nursing professionals is particularly urgent. Expanding programs and enhancing the training of our students will go a long way towards closing this gap,” said Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership. “This partnership with Odessa College and so many others from our community demonstrates the impact we can have when we work together. Providing greater access to quality healthcare is a core focus area for the PSP and we are excited about the opportunity to make a long-term investment that will benefit our region for generations to come.”

The Wood Family Foundation made the first pledge to the project when they committed $5 million to name the building in December 2020.

The following partners joined the Wood Family Foundation in supporting the project: $5 million from the Odessa Development Corporation, $5 million from Medical Center Health System, $1 million from Grow Odessa, $1 million from Odessa Regional Medical Center and $1 million from MacKenzie Scott.

“The Permian Strategic Partnership’s investment in the Wood Health Sciences Building helped Odessa College reach a major milestone in the capital campaign,” Dr. Greg Williams, Odessa College President, said. “We are thankful for the PSP’s endorsement of this important project and appreciate their focus on healthcare infrastructure in the Permian Basin.”

With plans to break ground in September 2021, the new Wood Health Sciences Building’s additional space and technology will allow OC to add more programs and to accept more students into the School of Health Sciences and continuing education programs.