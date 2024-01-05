ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian senior volleyball player Jade Workman was presented with the Greater Texas Ford Female Athlete of the Month award on Friday that she earned back in November. Representatives from Greater Texas Ford presented the trophy to Workman during the Permian girl’s basketball game against Odessa.

Workman has been a force for the Panthers during her high school career. She holds the school record for career kills (1,628) and assists (1,593).

The outside hitter played all six rotations for MOJO, racking up 904 career digs, 189 career blocks and 200 career service aces.

Workman was recently named to the All-State teams for the Texas Sports Writers, Texas Girl’s Coaches Associated and Texas High School Coach’s Association. Workman was one of 24 Texas volleyball players to compete in the All-State All-Star match last summer, and the only West Texan to make the roster. She was also the District 2-6A MVP her senior year.

Workman will attend Lubbock Christian University to study engineering and continue her volleyball career.