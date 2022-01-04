PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – The not-for-profit organization welcomes Ellen K. Ramsey as its new Executive Director. Ramsey brings years of experience in both the energy sector and not-for-profit communities. The Permian Road Safety Coalition’s board of directors chose Ramsey to help lead the organization in the right direction of making the Permian Basin roadways safer for the community.

The PRSC’s mission is to improve road safety and reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and deaths in the Permian Basin. “More than 195 lives were lost on the roadways of the Permian Basin in 2020,” said Ramsey.

For more information about the work that The Permian Road safety coalition is doing click here.