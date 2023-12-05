ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Basin Theatre Works today announced the closure of the Permian Playhouse after 58 years of enriching the cultural landscape of the community.

The beloved local community theatre, known for its vibrant performances, diverse array of shows, and theatre education programs, will cease operations at the Permian Playhouse on December 31.

The decision to close is a financial one, the Board of Directors said in a statement:

“Since its inception in 1965, the Permian Playhouse has been a cornerstone of artistic expression, providing a stage for countless productions, musicals, and theatre classes that have captivated audiences and nurtured local talent. The Playhouse has undergone numerous transformations adapting to the evolving times throughout the decades. Unfortunately, despite years of dedicated service, the Permian Playhouse has reached challenging crossroads. The decision to close comes after years of financial strain on the organization and the challenges of endless upkeep and maintenance of an old building. Basin Theatre Works Board of Directors has explored various avenues to secure funding and support, but the current economic climate has left no viable alternatives. Basin Theatre Works extends its deepest gratitude to the community, patrons, volunteers, and staff who have contributed to its rich legacy. The closure marks the end of an era, but the memories created will forever remain in the hearts of the Odessa community. Pending the physical move of Basin Theatre Works the building will be closed to the public after our last production.” Basin Theatre Works Board of Directors

The news was met with sadness by Odessans who have performed on stage in the iconic blue building.

Jasper Miranda said of the closure, “Being a member of KC and the Playhouse were some of the best times of my teen years. This breaks my heart. Thank you, Permian Playhouse.”

The last production, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, will run from December 8 through the 10 and December 15 through the 17. If you’d like to bid the theatre and its incredible and dedicated performers farewell, you may purchase tickets here.

The Board said though the building will be closing, the organization and commitment to arts in Odessa will continue.