ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Education Partnership of the Permian Basin is launching the “Permian Basin Innovation Zone.”

The new program is designed to help provide college and career pathways, as well as better education opportunities for the rural students of West Texas.

The effort also involves McCamey, Buena Vista, Grandfalls-Royalty, and Crane Independent School Districts, as well as Midland College and Odessa College.