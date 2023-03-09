ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Last week, members of the Texas Education Agency, were reappointed by Governor Greg Abbott, as members of the State Board for Educators Certification, as they look to help better the education system in the state of Texas.

Of those eleven members appointed to the board, two of them are from right here in the Permian Basin, including Ector County ISD’s Superintendent, Dr. Scott Muri, and Permian High School’s very own, Dr. Robert ‘Bob” Brescia.

ABC Big 2 sat down with the Government and Ethics teacher for an exclusvie look into his reappointment.

Dr. Brescia has been a certified teacher at Permian High since 2019, when he realized teaching was his passion and there was no turning back.

“When I finally got into the classroom, I realized that the classroom is really where the rubber meets the road,” he said with a smile. “And where we can weed out bad teachers from good teachers or people that think they want to teach but when they get in the classroom and it’s time to produce, maybe it’s a different environment than the one that they envisioned. So, they kind of back out. But it wasn’t for me. I really love teaching.”

Dr. Brescia was reappointed with 10 other members of the Texas Education system. This allows for them to have major input in the States education system, which Dr. Brescia doesn’t take lightly.

“My initial thought is I’m very grateful to serve the state of Texas still in this capacity. I’m happy that the governor has seen fit to appoint me as a teacher to the SBEC, because, you know, I feel like I can add a lot to contribute quite a lot to the group as do the other members. So, I’m happy to serve,” he exclaimed.

Brescia has served many positions, including his many years in the Military, all of which he implements into his teaching that has gotten him to where he is today.

“I really try to apply my experiences from, well, the career positions that I’ve had and you know, I’ve mentioned to you when I first career was military, of course, and there’s a lot of, a lot of ethics involved in being a service member and defending the nation and all of that kind of thing that I was able to port over to the SBEC, you know, doing the right thing,” he emphasized.

Now, since being reappointed to the Board for his second time, he knows the ropes a little bit now, and says he’ll be using this experience for his second go around.

“One of our missions is, you know, we want to do everything that’s right for the for the student. But we also care about the teachers. Obviously, we make sure that they are prepared properly,” he said. “So, I learned a lot about educator prep programs, the variations that exist between these EPP’s throughout the state and whether or not they are meeting those expectations is a sacred charge that we have at the SBEC.”

Brescia now can’t wait to dive right back in again to make a difference in the Education system he has grown to know and love. He hopes his story and passion for teaching inspires others to make a difference in the education system.

Permian High School has been, for me, the epitome of my career, which is plural,” he said lovingly. “You know, I’ve worked for two presidents directly and I’ve been in the government at the in the Pentagon twice. I’ve done this. I’ve done that. But, you know, this is where the rubber meets the road. And if you can do this successfully, you know, you should be in a classroom. And I encourage other people who are, well, kind of like me.”

Now of course, the Senate has to approve the Governor appointments. That confirmation will happen Monday, March 13th. And the Board’s next meeting will be Friday, April 28th, in Austin. You can learn more about the Board and their members on the TEA website.