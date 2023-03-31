The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) and the Scharbauer Foundation announced their continued commitment to supporting education in the Permian Basin by partnering with the Holdsworth Center on a $6.1 million investment in leadership training of public-school officials across the region. This partnership recognizes the importance of investing in education leaders to ensure student success and community prosperity.

Check out the video above for more about the training and the positive change to the curriculum coming to high schools and post-secondary education in West Texas.