Permian Basin Restaurant Week Participant: Flair Taverna

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Permian Basin’s restaurant week starts next Monday. And if you are a foodie you can get some great deals while helping the West Texas Food Bank during Hunger Action Month.

And to kick start the restaurants our first stop is in Odessa at Flair Taverna located on 2701 John Ben Shepperd Parkways Blvd.

Five months since its grand opening, general manger of Flair Taverna in Odessa, Giancarlo Del Aguila says being able to partner with the West Texas Food Bank is an Honor.

“As the new kid on the block this a great opportunity,” Giancarlo says. “A way to give people in the area to see what we are able to offer and what a better way for them to come and support this great cause.”

He says he’s brought a taste of Italy with a twist in the Permian Basin.

“We are based on Italian food with a mix of European bistro, we have French sauces with some Spaniard influences,” Giancarlo says.

Diners must ask for and order from the special Permian Basin Restaurant week menu.

“A percentage of these sales will go to the food bank,” Giancarlo says.

So what’s on the special menu? Some dishes created from scratch.

“This dish in particular is the most requested dish its based on alfredo sauce with fettucine pasta and grilled chicken with Italian pancetta which is Italian bacon and shrimp, Giancarlo says. “A very unique combination and of course alfredo sauce who doesn’t like alfredo sauce right.” Giancarlo says

And it’s not just the food, but also the atmosphere that helps diners have a great experience.

“The restaurant is divided into sections the one that we offer in the bar has a program live music Wednesday through Saturday from six to nine o’clock,” Giancarlo says.

When you take a seat in the restaurant just order from the special menu and the donation is done automatically.