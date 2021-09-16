Permian Basin Restaurant Week: Librado

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A lot of local restaurants are getting ready for Permian Basin’s restaurant week which starts next monday. You can get some great deals while helping the West Texas Food Bank during hunger action month.

As the Librado owner and general manger Tony Frescaz says next week is very important to the restaurant.

“This just gives us the opportunity to also help give right back to the community,” Frescaz says.

Frescaz is talking about giving back.

“Its for a good cause, for those who are having a hard time making ends meet,” Frescaz says.

Being about to partner with the West Texas Food Bank is a humbling experince for Frescaz.

“It certainly is a charitable event and we are happy to do that and hopefully we can do as much as we possibly can,” Frescaz says.

As a native midlander, Frescaz says Librado is something you won’t find elsewhere in the city.

“We are a comfortable fine dining restaurant our menu is a little eclectic so its kind of whatever you are in the mood for is what we can give you,” Frescaz says.

Diner must ask for an order from the special Permian Basin restaurant week menu.

“We will be offering a coursed meal it will start with a few different options to choose from it will be a special menu stuff that we do not do on a normal basis,” Frescaz says.

Taking a step into the kitcken Fescaz made from scratch one of his dishes from that special menu.

He describes its as a basic appetizer with present flavors.

“A delicious take on a classic a rustic appetizer Frescaz says. A classic baguette its actually grilled with a little bit of olive oil very minimal on there smoked salmon its got some lemon zest, lemon juice, some capers some red onions on the top but really basic ingredients just come together nicely.”

The appertizer is then followed by the entree.

“This a composition plate you a little bit of everything to satisfy you the beef is all natural grass fed New York strip garlic mashed potato’s sauteed vegetables composed of squash zucchini pearl onion cherry tomato’s all that sits on top of steak agu and the steak is actually topped with a cognac sauce,”

If there is one goal that Frescaz has its all about the taste.

“We just want them to enjoy every bite our goal is to make everybody feel like this is some of the best food and we want people walking out of here knowing that they got what they paid for,” Frescaz says.