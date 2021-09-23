Permian Basin Restaurant Week: Forty-One Ten special deals menu during Hunger Action Month

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) –

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Permian Basin Restaurant week is in full effect.

And if you are a foodie, you can get some great deals while helping the West Texas Food Bank during hunger action month.

As the General Manager at Forty-One Ten Matthew Nabarrette is helping the community by participating in the Permian Basin Restaurant week hosted by the West Texas Food Bank.

“The food bank does a lot for the community it gives back through food programs it helps feed many people especially during this pandemic for those who are not able to get groceries and the provisions the West Texas food bank is there to help out and support as much as possible,” Matthew says.

Located in Odessa, Forty-One Ten is designed to be an eye turner in the area.

“We are trying to be a little bit more upscale for the most part, we like for people to enjoy conversation and to enjoy good drinks and food as well,” Matthew says.

Diners must ask for an order from the special Permian Basin Restaurant week menu.

“The price range is 35 dollars, you get your choice of one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert,” Matthew says.

When diners take their first bite he wants them to feel satisfied.

“The satisfaction they got what they paid for if not more, if not a lot-lot more,” Matthew says.