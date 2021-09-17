Permian Basin Restaurant Week: Butter special deals menu during Hunger Action Month

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The kitchen is heating up starting Monday for Permian Basin Restaurant week.

Kali David, executive chef at Butter located in Midland is ready for the week to arrive.

“We’re just going strong and hoping to feed Midland and put some yummy food in your bellies,” Kali said,

This is the first time Butter will be a participant of the Permian Basin Restaurant Week.

“They do so many great things for our community and we really just want to support them and they’ve always supported us its been a big partnership,” Kali said.

This partnership is a way to serve as a reminder of the importance of the West Texas food bank and it’s reliability in West Texas.

“They also do a lot of everyday things and I think people forget that they’re there all year round,” Kali said. “Not just for the big holidays so its really important to support them because they support our community so well.”

She’s brining the aesthetic of larger cities into the Midland and Odessa area.

“I’ve worked in Huston, San Antonio, New York so we kind of wanted to make it a little bit feel like you are outside of midland that’s the number one comment we get from people that are coming,” Kali said.

Diners much ask for an order from the special Permian Basin restaurant week menu.

“Its going to be a three course menu you’ll get an option from a starter entrée and a dessert some of those we are going to do a jalapeno popper mac and cheese bites we are going to do our Jamaican jerk chicken that you’re going to see today,” Kali said.

Kali says when diners take their first bite she wants them to feel like they are experiencing someplace like no other in the Basin.

Another new edition to the Basin area is their reverse happy hour from 10 p.m. through midnight starting on Tuesday into the weekend.

For the full menu of Butter and to vote the best restaurant for a chance to win $100 gift card check out the website.