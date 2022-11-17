ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico.

But ABC Big 2 News wanted to learn what people living in the Permian Basin thought of the recent shake up, and here’s what they told us.

“Yeah, my husband and I were at home. We were watching a movie and we just looked at each other to say something about the movie, and all of a sudden we just felt everything shake. And our first thought was, ‘an earthquake,’ because with everything going on in the world, why not,” said Megan Fox.

“I had actually just walked in the hotel room and shut the door, and for a second I thought that the door had slammed so hard it was shaking the whole room. It took me a second to come to grips but then I saw the TV flopping around and curtains shaking. In the past, I lived in Southern California so earthquakes were kind of normal but not so much being out here. (This was) my first time in Texas with an earthquake,” said Jason Christensen.

“(This shop) had wreaths hung up and the wreaths were shaking in a way like, someone didn’t just bump into it. But it wasn’t anything like super crazy,” said Bug Morris.

“I felt my table move and I’m like, ‘Am I seeing this right? Am I feeling this right?’ It only happened for a few seconds and I was like, ‘Hmmm… could it be an earthquake? No, I must be out of my mind,'” said Elvira Garcia.

The U.S. Geological survey also reports that there was some light damage caused by the quake in West Texas, but as of now, ABC Big 2 News hasn’t seen any reports of earthquake-related injuries.