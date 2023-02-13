PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local heroes are getting ready for this year’s Permian Basin Honor Flight; veterans are set to visit Washington D.C. this May and applications are now open to honor those who served in World War II, the Korean War, or Vietnam. Advocates say help from the community is always needed to keep this organization running so it can keep giving back to those who served.

“It takes everybody to do this, a penny donation is just as good as anything else, it takes every cent to make this happen. Our goal is to get every veteran to DC to enjoy this trip of a lifetime, to walk it with other men and women who experienced similar things to what they experienced and to sit down and have that comradery again…a brotherhood and a sisterhood,” said Board Member Wesley Smith.

To register or donate, visit this website. Fundraising will continue year-round.