PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The time is finally here! More than a hundred local non-profits are asking you to support the community, one donation at a time. You can choose between several types of organizations, each one provides services and resources to people living in West Texas.

The 117 participating non-profits can be found listed here. Donations are accepted now until midnight May 17th. Permian Basin Gives aims to encourage area residents to create meaningful impact through the nonprofits that serve our communities.

This year the goal is to raise $1,459,804 in 24 hours. You can donate to the non-profit of your choice online or over the phone.

We spoke with several participating non-profits like Gifts of Hope and Be The Change Permian Basin about how they plan on rallying the community together for this 24-hour day of giving back.

“It’s important that they know that there is something out there that can support them and that they can give back,” said Nadine Reyes, a recipient of services at Gifts of Hope.

To find out more information about how you can get involved and donate to local non-profits today, click here.