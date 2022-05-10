ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As grocery prices continue to rise, local food banks are now having a hard time keeping up with the need for food. Jesus House Odessa provides thousands of meals to people in our community. Volunteers tell us they’re having a tough time keeping their food pantry stocked because of the demand.

“When you get to wait on these people every day and they look at you with those bright open eyes and you see all the hope they have,” said volunteer Vona Palmer.

Palmer has volunteered for more than a year at Jesus House Odessa. She said it gives her the fulfillment she needs. You can almost always find Palmer serving or cooking up meals in the kitchen.

“We provide food for breakfast and for lunch every day Monday through Thursday,” said Palmer.

It’s an organization that serves the community, homeless population, and elderly by providing meals, clothing, food and offers programs to help people get back on track.

“This is a small family here a community of people that just are in need and we are here to provide it for them,” shared Palmer.

She said the food pantry continues to help more and more families. There has also been an increase in the number of meals served every day.

“Honestly, we weren’t prepared for the amount of people that were coming in” said Women and Children’s Center Director Shirley Almanza.

Almanza said it has got to the point where the non-profit has to get creative with recipes just to have enough food to feed everyone.

“We served about 27,000 last year in 2021and this year has just exploded,” said Almanza.

Jesus House has served about 27,000 meals so far this year and its only been a few months into the new year … and it’s always looking for donations of sealed and boxed food.

“Individuals can donate canned goods if you are doing community service you can donate a certain amount to get hours,” said Almanza.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, but maybe need a little push, Palmer has an incentive that’s helped her.

“This place has opened me up … I’m a different person when I’m here … I just love everybody and they love me,” she said.

Permian Basin Gives is a 24-hour telethon where you can help your local nonprofits. The event will be held on May 17 in an effort to provide a day of giving to donate to an agency of choice.