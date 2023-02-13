ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Be generous and donate to local nonprofits of the Midland/Odessa area.

With more than 100 participating agencies, this event encourages everyone to contribute to helping the nonprofits who support the Permian Basin area. There is no minimum donation, so give what you are able to, there is power in numbers.

This 24-hour online event is happening on February 21, starting at midnight.

For more info, you can find their website here, or email with any questions you may have.