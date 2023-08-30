ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is set to kick off its 47th year this Friday. It’s held every year at the Ector County Coliseum and features live music, a stock show, live performances, works of art, delicious food, and carnival rides.

Fair officials said the carnival will open at 5:00 p.m. on September 1, that’s also when the axe throwing and petting zoos will open. Shout Cheer and Ector Dance will take the stage at 6:00 p.m., followed by live music at 10:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the fair will open at 1:00 p.m. with a Wild West show scheduled for 3:00, 6:00, and 9:00 p.m. and a BBQ cook-off that starts at 5. Then, at 7:00 p.m., someone will be crowned Miss Permian Basin following a pageant.

The fun won’t stop there, the activities will continue every day through Sunday, September 10. Tickets are available online and at the door for about $10.