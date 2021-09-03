Permian Basin Fair and Expo set to kick off its 45th year, what to know before you go

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is set to kick off its 45th year Friday. From fair rides, to animals, to shopping, there’s plenty to do. But things may look a bit different this year as fair organizers work to keep the community safe while having fun.

“Our fair board has been working closely with different community stakeholders so we can put on a safe fair,” said organizer Barbara Robertson. “We have different protocols in place; extra hand sanitizing stations, hand washing…but our goal is to have a fair, and that’s what we want to do.”

Hospital leaders are also encouraging fair goers to use caution in the crowds.

“If you’re going to take kids to the fair, be cautious. Watch what they’re touching and putting in their mouths. Wash your hands, wear your mask, everything we’ve said over and over,” said Medical Center Hospital Chief Executive Officer Russell Tippin in a news conference Thursday.

With safety at the forefront, vendors, artists, carnival ride operators, and musicians will be doing all they can to ensure patrons have a fun, memorable experience.

“We are feeling excited and ready to go, we have everything coming in, we have vendors coming in, carnival is setting up… we’re ready to open up and have fun,” said President Chris Yunt.

“This year we have two new events. One is an Extreme Bike where they have ramps and they’re going to be going up so it’s a lot of bike action, and then we have something called the Extreme Rapture where there’s different birds on display. All the shows are outdoors and we’re really excited to have both those events. And if you like live music, we have excellent entertainers that will be out all week and so we kinda have music for everyone, something for everyone to enjoy.”

This year, the fair will run from September 3 to September 12, check out the hours of operation below: