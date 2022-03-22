ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a poll conducted by KMID ABC Big 2 and KPEJ Fox 24, 100% of respondents agree that the United States should develop it’s own domestic sources of energy rather than relying on sources around the world. The poll included ten questions and were broken down as follows:

Do you believe producing natural gas and oil here in the U.S. helps America maintain a leadership role? 95.3% responded “YES”

Do you believe that producing natural gas and oil here in the U.S. could help lower energy costs for American consumers and small businesses? 95.2% responded “YES”

Do you agree that producing natural gas and oil here in the U.S. helps make our country and allies more secure against actions by other countries such as Russia? 97.7% responded “YES”

Do you believe that Russia is responsible for the rising cost of fuel? 58.1% responded “NO”

Do you believe that the current administration is responsible for the rising fuel costs? 62.8% responded “YES”

Do you trust the current administration to make strategic decisions concerning the production of oil and gas in the US? 67.4% responded “NO”

Do you feel the current administration is making decisions to support energy independence? 69.8% responded “NO”

Have you had to change your budget due to rising fuel costs? 60.5% responded “YES”

Do you feel that the oil and gas industry has been beneficial in this area? 88.6% responded “YES”



Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), February 2022



U.S. crude oil production is forecast to rise in 2022 and 2023 to record-high levels. In their February 2022 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), they forecast that crude oil prices will remain high enough to drive U.S. crude oil production to record-high levels in 2023, reaching a forecast 12.6 million barrels per day (b/d). They expect new production in the Permian Basin to drive overall U.S. crude oil production growth. Principal contributors: Matthew French, Naser Ameen/U.S. Energy Information Administration

It is clear that the Permian and Delaware Basins are heading towards an uptick in production. The poll demonstrates that west Texans are on board with the forecast. Whether or not this will be a progressive move towards energy independence is unclear.

However, most residents of the area are positive that the economic success of the US will depend on more than just an increase in production. The poll revealed that there is uncertainty when it comes to government leadership and their ability to make strategic decisions about our energy independence.