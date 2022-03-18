MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – From having a Tik-Tok room to panels with celebrity guests, the Permian Basin Comic-Con has a little bit of everything for all ages to enjoy. We spoke to exhibit coordinator, Shalom Agabala who shared with us how this event has been a staple in the community for several years.

“This is an event for everybody an event for families we’ll have face painting here, they’ll be comic book vendors so you can buy those specialty comics that you can’t maybe find anywhere else and then also some of those rare toys that you can’t find anywhere else, and I mean it’s gonna be here,” says Agabala

Once held at the Bush Convention Center, the Comic-Con had to pivot when organizers heard of the water line break at the convention center.

“Of course, I’m sure everyone’s aware of the challenges that happened over there so we had to pivot and immediately move over here to the Horseshoe and they were very accommodating and welcoming for us to come,” says Agabala

Agabala says that the change of location didn’t stop his team from planning and that Midland County Horseshoe Arena was the perfect venue to fit all 181 vendors and attendees for one of the largest comic cons in the Permian Basin.

“We try to engage the community and have more than just the average spot to shop for comics, we’re more than that,” says Agabala

At the Permian Basin Comic-Con, expect to see people dressed up in cosplay as some of their favorite anime characters like Sailor Moon and Naruto. Agabala says that besides the fun costumes and celebrity guests, his favorite part about comic-con is meeting people from across the state and finding things in common with one another.

“Anybody who wants to come is welcome here you’ll find your own niche, your own thing, your own place to fit in so that’s one of the things that this show has been really good about is including everyone in the community and we want to keep that going,” says Agabala.

The event is open to VIP guests on Friday and through Sunday. For general admission ticket holders, the fun kicks off Saturday and Sunday. VIP tickets are currently sold out but general admission tickets are still up for grabs. Tickets are available online and at the event.