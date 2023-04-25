PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The center will provide inpatient and outpatient mental health services to help individuals of all ages overcome their challenges.

The Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center will be located between Midland and Odessa.

The Texas Facilities Commission, Midland Health, and Medical Center Health System will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 28th at 2pm.

Attendees will be meeting in the south parking lot of the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center to be shuttled to the groundbreaking site.

The location is remote and outdoors, so appropriate clothing is recommended.