MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Several West Texas non-profits are being awarded funds from the Permian Basin Area Foundation. Through the organization’s grant cycle, non-profits serving the Permian Basin will receive $2,319,270 million in grants.

In a recent news release, the Permian Basin Area Foundation Grants Administrator, Raymond Williams expressed his thoughts on giving back to the community through area non-profits.









“It is an honor to work with these nonprofit organizations for their good works. Our nonprofit community serves so many in our communities and it is a privilege to award these grants,” said Williams.

Here are the organizations that will receive grants:

-American Red Cross Permian Basin

-Arts Council of Midland

-Ballroom Marfa

-Breaking Bread Ministries

-Buckner International

-Catholic Charities of Odessa

-Centers for Children and Families

-Communities in Schools of the

-Permian Basin

-Crisis Centers of West Texas

-Family Promise of Odessa

-Gladney Center for Adoption

-Grand Companions Humane Society

-Junior Achievement of the

-Permian Basin

-Junior League of Midland

-Marathon Public Library

-Marfa Live Arts

-Martin County Historical Museum

-Medical Center Health

-System Foundation

-Midland College Foundation

-Midland Community Theater

-Midland Fair Havens

-Midland Soup Kitchen

-Museum of the Southwest

-Nonprofit Management Center