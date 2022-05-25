MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Several West Texas non-profits are being awarded funds from the Permian Basin Area Foundation. Through the organization’s grant cycle, non-profits serving the Permian Basin will receive $2,319,270 million in grants.
In a recent news release, the Permian Basin Area Foundation Grants Administrator, Raymond Williams expressed his thoughts on giving back to the community through area non-profits.
“It is an honor to work with these nonprofit organizations for their good works. Our nonprofit community serves so many in our communities and it is a privilege to award these grants,” said Williams.
Here are the organizations that will receive grants:
-American Red Cross Permian Basin
-Arts Council of Midland
-Ballroom Marfa
-Breaking Bread Ministries
-Buckner International
-Catholic Charities of Odessa
-Centers for Children and Families
-Communities in Schools of the
-Permian Basin
-Crisis Centers of West Texas
-Family Promise of Odessa
-Gladney Center for Adoption
-Grand Companions Humane Society
-Junior Achievement of the
-Permian Basin
-Junior League of Midland
-Marathon Public Library
-Marfa Live Arts
-Martin County Historical Museum
-Medical Center Health
-System Foundation
-Midland College Foundation
-Midland Community Theater
-Midland Fair Havens
-Midland Soup Kitchen
-Museum of the Southwest
-Nonprofit Management Center