MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Permian Basin Area Foundation awarded $1,837,500 to nonprofit organizations serving West Texas during its spring community grant cycle.
The Foundation goes through two community grant cycles each year, with the next Fall grant applications being due on October 1, 2023.
“The Foundation is honored to extend support to so many organizations throughout the Permian Basin and Trans Pecos region. These non-profits are not only advocates for progress, but conduits for change as well, and we are grateful to support them,” Grants Administrator Raymond Williams stated.
The following organizations received a grant:
- Basin Theatre Works
- Big Bend Conservancy
- Big Bend Conservation Alliance
- Bynum School
- Casa de Amigos of Midland, Inc.
- Cassatt in the Basin
- Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute
- Community Children’s Clinic
- Comp-U-Dopt
- Fix West Texas
- Frontier CASA
- Marathon Primary Care Services, Inc
- McDonald Observatory
- Midland Fair Havens
- Midland Historical Society
- Midland Shared Spaces, Inc.
- Mission Center Adult Day Service
- Odessa College Foundation
- PermiaCare
- Permian Basin Mission Center
- Reflection Ministries of Texas
- Share
- Texas Lions Camp, Inc.
- West Texas Gifts of Hope
For more information about the Permian Basin Area Foundation, please visit their website.