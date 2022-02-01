MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People in the basin are preparing themselves for the worst case scenario, as the winter storm hits. The H-E-B off of Loop 250 was packed with cars during the day, as people got everything before the storm.

Megan Davis, a Midland resident said, “I wouldn’t panic till its too late, you don’t want to be the one who wipes out the grocery story but you need things from the grocery store.”

As they were preparing themselves for the winter storm at H-E-B, her husband Taylor Crow saids, “lines are 20 people deep and every cashier is open… people are freaking out in there for sure.”

People are shopping for the basics, just in case the winter storm shuts their power off. “families are stocking up on meat and tolietries and products like that.” Christoper Marshall Said.

Furthermore, people in the basin were with power last year and are hoping their power stays on this time.