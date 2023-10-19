MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer is rare. However according to cancer.gov, in 2023, a total of 15,190 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 will be diagnosed with cancer and 1,590 will die of the disease in the United States. Despite survival rates improving, it is important to be able to identify the signs of pediatric cancer early.

Symptoms include unexplained paleness or loss of energy, prolonged sickness, weight loss, blurred vision, easy bruising, and many others. It is important to be diligent in your child’s health to catch the diagnosis early.

If your child is diagnosed, there are options for children to help keep their lives as normal as possible. For example, once beginning treatment, school would be conducted at home or at the hospital to ensure they are not falling behind compared to their peers. The child would also have opportunities to play with other children within the hospital to lower the risk of possible infection and illness.

Check out the video above for more information about pediatric cancer.