MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Monahans Police Department is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash that left a woman dead late last week.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 6:13 p.m. on November 3 in the 200 block of S Main. Investigators said Melissa Espinoza, of Monahans, was struck by a Ford F-250 traveling in the southbound lane. MPD said the driver of the Ford immediately stopped and rendered aid to Espinoza, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Odessa, where she died from her injuries.

No other details have been released and the investigation is on-going.