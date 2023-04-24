MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pedestrian was killed late last week in a crash in Midland County. According to a crash report, 35-year-oldJames Mathew Evans, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 4:40 a.m. on April 21, troopers responded to State Highway 158, about four miles southeast of Midland to investigate the crash. Troopers said the driver of a Ford F-240 was traveling eastbound near mile marker 296 and tried to swerve but ultimately hit Evans, who was also walking eastbound in the main lane of travel. Investigators said Evans was hit by the passenger side mirror.

The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.