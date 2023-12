PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Pecos Police Department, with assistance from the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, is currently investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred at 6:39pm on Tuesday, December 12th.

A female was injured in the crash and transported to Reeves Regional Health by EMS. She later succumbed to her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to bring updates as more information becomes available.