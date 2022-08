MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead days after getting hit by a truck’s side mirror around 9:57 pm on August 15th, on FM 307.

Texas DPS says that 48-year-old Gina Marie Daugherty was walking east in the middle of the road causing a Dodge Ram’s side mirror to slam into Daugherty.

Deputies say that Daugherty was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries on August 17th.