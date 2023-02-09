Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland police continue their investigation after a man was found dead on an I-20 service road, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident. In the meantime, the MPD is offering advice to West Texas motorists on how to stay safe when an emergency requires them to pull over.

“If you have to pull over to the side of the road, make sure you’re far off the road and not on the edge. A lot of highways have a white line and then there’s usually a yellow line. The white line to the yellow line is the hazardous area, but to be safest, move passed that into the grass area or rock area completely off the highway,” said Officer Chane Blandford with the Midland Police Department.

Officer Blandford also says to keep your car doors closed if possible and to make sure your emergency flashers are blinking, even in the daytime. The MPD also recommends you stay aware of your surroundings, especially if you need to retrieve an object that’s fallen from your vehicle onto the road.

MPD investigators believe it was a block of wood that fell from the truck of Lazaro Resendiz last Tuesday and prompted him to pull over on a service road near Cotton Flat Road on East I-20. He died in the hospital after police believe he was hit by another vehicle.

As for the death investigation, the MPD is still on the hunt for the vehicle they think hit Resendiz and the suspected driver.