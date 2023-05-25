PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City has announced that the Splash Pad is now open for everyone to enjoy throughout the summer.

The summer schedule for the splash pad, weather permitting, is:

Tuesday through Sunday from 1pm to 6pm

Closed on Monday for maintenance

Covered in specially designed 3/8″ rubber pads, the surface of the splash pad is to ensure a soft and secure play area.

From spray jets to water cannons, the pad boasts a variety of water features and interactive elements for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Residents and visitors of all ages are invited, with admission being completely free.

For more information, please call Pecos City Hall at 432-445-2421.