Pecos Police investigating accident that left 14-year-old girl dead

PECOS, Texas (Nexstar)- Pecos Police are investigating an accident that left one dead.

According to the family, 14-year-old Mariah Garcia died Monday in an El Paso hospital.

On August 12, officers responded to the 900 block of North Hickory to investigate a vehicle/pedestrian accident. When police arrived on the scene, they found Garcia in the street with serious injuries. She was airlifted to El Paso for care.

Three juveniles in the vehicle stayed at the scene after the accident. Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango has not identified the three, but says they are involved in their on-going investigation.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe account to help with expenses. You can find more information about the fundraiser, which has so raised more than seven-thousand dollars so far, here.