PECOS, Texas (Nexstar)- Pecos police are asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of stealing.

According to a Facebook post, on March 26th, the woman pictured below stole $905 worth of meat from United Supermarket. The woman left the store in a black Ford Expedition bearing Texas license plate DTX-6972.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-445-9898. Your tip may be worth a cash reward.