Pecos Police arrest two in accident that left 14-year-old dead

PECOS, Texas (Nexstar)- Pecos Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with an accident that left a 14-year-old girl dead.

According to police, Mariah Garcia died August 16 in an El Paso hospital.

On August 12, officers responded to the 900 block of North Hickory to investigate a vehicle/pedestrian accident. When police arrived on the scene, they found Garcia in the street with serious injuries. She was airlifted to El Paso for care.

Police Chief Lisa Tarango said officers responded to an initial call of a hit and run, however, she said the three juveniles in the car did not “flee the scene”. Police have not yet named those arrested and it is not clear what charges the two face, or if others will be charged as well. However, Tarango said the investigation into the crash is still underway, and anyone with information is asked to call the Pecos Police Department at 432-445-4911.

Family and friends will hold a vigil in Garcia’s memory at 8:30 p.m. Monday night at Maxie Park.