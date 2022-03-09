PECOS, Texas (Nexstar) – The Pecos Police Department in coordination with the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, and Texas DPS Aircraft Division executed three Search Warrants and arrested two subjects for 16 Felony offenses.

Nathaniel Saenz, 18 and Raul Duarte, 29 were arrested today after a lengthy multi-agency investigation. As a result of the investigation, officers executed search warrants in the 100 block of N Pecan, 100 block of N Locust and 600 block of S Mulberry.

The two men have been charged with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, five counts of theft of a firearm and one count of firearm smuggling.

Investigators recovered five stolen firearms as well as other stolen property during their search.

The investigation is on going. Pecos Police Department expects more arrests and charges to be made.

Chief Lisa Tarango said she commends the hard work of the Pecos PD Officers along with numerous local and state partners for safely and thoroughly investigating these criminal episodes.

“The officers and entities did a great job. We are so fortunate to have great law enforcement partners,” Tarango said.