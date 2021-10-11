Pecos musician killed in I-20 crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash early Saturday morning. According to DPS, Aron Lara, 20, of Pecos, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 3:14 a.m. on October 9, troopers were called to the scene of the crash on Interstate 20, five miles west of Pyote. Investigators say Lara was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu west on I-20 behind a semi-truck when he hit the back of the truck. According to a crash report, Lara was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Lara, a local musician, was set to perform at the 49th annual Tejano Super Show at the Ector County Coliseum November 22.