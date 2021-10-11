Pecos musician killed in I-20 crash

News

by: Erica Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash early Saturday morning. According to DPS, Aron Lara, 20, of Pecos, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Around 3:14 a.m. on October 9, troopers were called to the scene of the crash on Interstate 20, five miles west of Pyote. Investigators say Lara was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu west on I-20 behind a semi-truck when he hit the back of the truck. According to a crash report, Lara was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. 

Lara, a local musician, was set to perform at the 49th annual Tejano Super Show at the Ector County Coliseum November 22. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss