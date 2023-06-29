Gavel And Handcuffs On The Law Book Over The Wooden Table Background

ALIPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men from Pecos were sentenced in a federal court in Pecos on Tuesday for crimes relating to the theft and subsequent selling of firearms, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Nathaniel Elijah Saenz, 19, and Raul Ivan Duarte, 31, were part of a local ring of criminals which were breaking into vehicles and stealing firearms from vehicles. After stealing the firearms, they would sell them to various buyers.

Texas Department of Public Safety special agents and Pecos Police Department investigators conducted multiple undercover purchases throughout the investigation. On March 8, 2022, DPS and the Pecos Police Department executed search warrants and arrested Saenz and Duarte.

According to the release, Saenz was sentenced to 63 months in prison for one count of sale of a stolen firearm. Duarte was sentenced to 30 months for one count of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

“This case is a clear reminder of our commitment to collaborate with our law enforcement partners at every level to stop the illicit selling of stolen firearms and to hold firearm traffickers responsible,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas.

A third defendant, Juaquin Osbaldo Munoz, 20, was sentenced on May 22nd to 57 months in prison for one count of sale of a stolen firearm. Munoz has been in federal custody since his arrest on April 10, 2022.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and Pecos Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ellis prosecuted the case.