ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Pecos man was sentenced in federal court last week to 15 years in prison for attempted murder.

According to court documents, Alberto Jimenez Pastrana, 35, shot at a vehicle containing multiple people—later determined to be his children and their mother—then crashed into it with his own vehicle and drove away. Pastrana then led law enforcement agencies in a high-speed pursuit and fired shots at police. The pursuit ended after Pastrana crashed his car and ran; he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Pastrana was charged in a criminal complaint on September 28, 2022 with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Pastrana, a convicted felon with four prior felony convictions, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Counts to the statutory maximum sentence.

“It was very evident that this defendant tried to end the lives of his own children and their mother with both a firearm and a vehicle,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “I greatly appreciate the joint effort and professionalism by our local and state law enforcement partners, who selflessly placed themselves in harm’s way in the pursuit leading to the Pastrana’s arrest.”