PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez. Hernandez has ties to the communities of Pecos, Mission, and Alton, Texas.

“The agencies involved don’t forget these are crimes with real victims and we haven’t forgotten the victims in this case. We want to see that justice is done.” said Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango.

On March 17, 2021, Hernandez was arrested by the Pecos Police Department on the two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and subsequently bonded out. On June 4, 2021, the Reeves County Sheriffs Office issued two warrants for his arrest and he has not been seen since posting bond.

Hernandez is described as standing 5’11” tall, weighs about 215 lbs. and is considered “Armed and Dangerous”.

Anyone with tips or a location for this individual should contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

• Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page.

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile APP.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law and you could earn up to the CASH REWARD amount listed for each fugitive. These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.