REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Pecos man killed in an early morning crash has been identified as 38-year-old German Barbosa Martinez.

According to a Department of Public Safety crash report, around 1:10 a.m. on September 28, troopers responded to CR 415, about 3.5 miles NW of Pecos, to investigate a single car collision. Investigator said Martinez was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on CR 415 when he veered off the road and struck a power line anchor. He then overcorrected, which caused the Tahoe to roll. Troopers said Martinez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Martinez was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.