PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Pecos man was arrested Tuesday after investigators executed a search warrant on his home. 29-year-old Ramon Barrera Jr. has been charged with Solicitation of a Minor, Promotion of Child Pornography, and 33 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to a news release, on April 25, Special Agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Pecos Police Department and Pecos ISD police, served a warrant at 1617 S Missouri Street. The home is adjacent to Crocket Middle School and Pecos High School. Evidence obtained in that search led to charges filed against Barrera.

Investigators said additional charges may be coming pending further investigation and forensic analysis.