PECOS, Texas (Nexstar)- Miguel Angel Ortega, 38, has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to a release from the Pecos Police Department, on January 5, PPD, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and Homeland Security Investigations took Ortega into custody for “certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography”. Ortega is being charged in the Western District of the United States District Court.

As is the case with all federal arrests, a mugshot for Ortega is unavailable. We will update this story as more information becomes available.