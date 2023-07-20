PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The city announced the landfill will be reopening to the public, for the disposal of both residential and commercial waste, on Monday, July 24th.

According to a release from the city on July 11th, the fire was ignited by a lightning strike inside the landfill, further intensifying with sudden wind changes caused by a thunderstorm that occurred on the evening of July 10th.

After consulting with the Reeves County Emergency Services team, the fire was allowed to burn out naturally, with no injuries or structural damage reported. The landfill was closed temporarily to both residential and commercial services, as a precautionary measure and in adherence to safety regulations.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community during this time and look forward to serving you once again.,” the city stated in a Facebook post, “Despite the challenges posed by the incident, our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to restore the landfill to full functionality.”

