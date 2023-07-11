PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Town of Pecos City provided an update on a fire that broke out in the landfill Monday.

On July 19, Reeves County emergency crews responded to the fire at 4990 TX-17 after a lightning strike ignited the landfill. Crews said the fire “intensified” because of sudden wind changes. Despite the intensity, crews successfully contained the fire within the pit; however, the fire continues to burn. The Reeves County Emergency Services team said it will let the fire “burn out naturally”.

No one was injured in the fire and no structural damages were reported and crews said there is no risk to the community. As a precaution, the Town of Pecos City decided Tuesday to temporarily close the landfill to both commercial and residential services; however, trash pickup services will not be affected.

City leaders said in a statement, “The Town of Pecos City extends its sincerest gratitude to the Reeves County Emergency District team and our dedicated city staff for their unwavering efforts in combating this fire and safeguarding our community. Their tireless work and commitment to public safety are commendable, and we are grateful for their service.”