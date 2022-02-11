PECOS, Texas (Nexstar)- A federal grand jury in Pecos returned an indictment Thursday charging an Alabama man with transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents, Matthew Jacob Metzler, 32, traveled to Arizona to pick up a minor and then brought the child to Pecos where he is said to have “engaged in sexual acts with the child”, according to a release. The defendant is scheduled for a detention hearing on February 16.

If convicted, Metzler faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security, along with assistance from the Pecos Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, is investigating the case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

As is the case with all federal cases, a mug shot for Metzler was not available.